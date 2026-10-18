TPO hosts final session as Vietnamese trade delegation concludes Tehran visit with agricultural MOU

TEHRAN – The Vietnamese trade delegation, led by Mr. Nguyen Dang Dinh, concluded its 12-day mission to Iran on Sunday, October 18, with a high-level meeting at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO). The delegation, which arrived in Tehran on October 6, aimed to expand Vietnam’s commercial reach in the Middle East and engage directly with the Iranian market, with the TPO hosting the final working session.

The Sunday meeting was attended by senior Iranian officials representing both national and provincial bodies:

- Dr. Nisi – Director General of the East Asia and Oceania Office, Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

- Mr. Pourjafari – Member of the Iranian Parliament, representing Shadegan County.

- Mr. Ravanbakhsh – Director General of the Department of Industry, Mining and Trade of Khuzestan Province.

- Mr. Ahmadi – Director General of the Department of Economic Affairs and Finance of Khuzestan Province.

- Mr. Chenani – CEO of the Khuzestan Province Industrial Park Company.

Working Agenda: Khuzestan Investment Potential and Agricultural Cooperation

The meeting focused on introducing the investment potential of Khuzestan Province, which accounts for 17% of Iran’s overall GDP and has a population of 5 million. The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for joint-venture cooperation in the agricultural cultivation sector on a land area of 150,000 hectares.

In addition, the two companies signed a cooperation agreement on conducting soil surveys of agricultural land in Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan Province, and on sending Vietnamese agricultural experts to conduct trial cultivation of robusta coffee there. The products will serve the local population and the southern provinces, and will be partly exported to Iraq and Kuwait via the Khorramshahr commercial seaport.

The final day of the delegation’s visit, hosted by the TPO, underscored a practical shift from general trade promotion to concrete joint ventures in agriculture. The agreements on soil surveying and trial coffee cultivation in Khuzestan, combined with the 150,000-hectare MOU, provide a measurable follow-up mechanism for the mission’s stated goal of expanding Vietnam’s commercial footprint in the Middle East. The use of Khorramshahr port for exports to Iraq and Kuwait also signals a regional distribution role for Iran beyond bilateral trade.