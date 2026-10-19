Tehran hosting international textile, mode exhibitions

TEHRAN- The 32nd International Exhibition of Textile Machinery, Raw Materials, Home Textiles, Embroidery Machines, Textile Products of Iran (IRANTEX) along with the 14th Iran International Apparel Exhibition (IRANMODE), opened at the permanent Tehran International Exhibitions venue with the participation of leading companies and those active in the field.

According to IRNA, the exhibitions opened with 108 domestic and foreign companies across five halls and will run until October 21 at the permanent Tehran International Exhibitions venue.

The two exhibitions provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of domestic producers, present new achievements, and create connections among actors in the textile and apparel industry chain, hosting companies and specialists in the field.

At (IRANTEX), products and achievements from various sectors of the industry are on display, including textile machinery and equipment, raw materials, yarn and fibers, various fabrics, and home textiles. Visitors can learn about the latest technologies and solutions for production, design, and product quality improvement.

The IRANMODE is dedicated to introducing the latest products, designs, and capabilities of apparel producers. The event has created a platform to display domestic design and production capacities, learn about new market trends, and strengthen connections among producers, designers, suppliers, and apparel sector actors.

Holding the two events simultaneously allows for greater interaction among different parts of the production chain, from raw material supply and fabric production to design, sewing, and delivery of the final product. This interaction can play an effective role in improving production processes, increasing productivity, enhancing quality, and strengthening the competitiveness of Iranian products.

Developing exports, identifying new markets, transferring knowledge and technology, attracting investment, and expanding trade cooperation with foreign companies are among the other objectives of the exhibitions. Specialized meetings, training workshops, and business meetings can also provide a suitable opportunity for exchanging experience, examining industry challenges, and creating grounds for joint cooperation.

The textile and apparel industry is one of the country’s important manufacturing sectors, which, by creating employment and linking with upstream and downstream industries, has considerable capacity for value creation and export development. Therefore, specialized exhibitions in this field can play a role in introducing domestic capabilities, understanding market needs, and strengthening the connection between producers and consumers.

Regarding the holding of the two exhibitions, Seyed Shojaeddin Emami-Raouf, Secretary of the Iranian Textile Industries Association, described these specialized events as an important platform for introducing the latest products, technologies, and achievements of the country’s textile and apparel industry, and said: Developing trade interactions and strengthening export markets are among the most important objectives of holding these exhibitions.

He continued: The exhibitions are hosting visitors in halls 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

This industry official stated: In addition to domestic capacities, in the international section of IRANTEX, companies and representatives from five countries—China, Turkey, South Korea, the Netherlands, and Germany—are present, which indicates international actors’ interest in Iran’s textile market.

He noted: The exhibition displays a wide range of the textile and apparel industry value chain, including machinery, yarn, fibers and textile raw materials, fabric and home textiles, bedding, as well as men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel.

The Secretary of the Iranian Textile Industries Association invited all active in this industry, producers, specialists, and interested parties to attend this specialized event, to view the latest achievements and to provide a suitable ground for exchanging information, concluding contracts, and developing trade cooperation.

EF/MA