The Hidden Economy of Iran’s VOD Market

Reaching an aggregate industry revenue of 13 trillion Tomans in 1403, Iran’s Video-on-Demand (VOD) sector operates on a distinct financial model: unlike the subscription-first global benchmark set by Netflix, domestic streaming economics are fundamentally anchored in telecom data traffic sharing and advertising capacity.

A financial breakdown of Iran's streaming industry highlights how bandwidth consumption and corporate sponsorships outweigh direct retail subscriptions:

1. Revenue Share Breakdown Across a 13-Trillion-Toman Market:

Telecom Data Traffic (~5.0T Tomans / 38.5%): Data-traffic revenue sharing with telecom operators serves as the primary revenue driver across major streaming platforms.

Ads & Corporate Sponsorships (~4.3T Tomans / 33.1%): In-app advertising and corporate sponsorships represent the second-largest revenue pillar.

Direct User Subscriptions (~3.7T Tomans / 28.4%): Retail subscription purchases rank third, accounting for less than one-third of total industry income.

2. The Real Cost per User:

The total average monthly cost incurred by an active user is estimated between 579,000 and 766,000 Tomans. This total expenditure reflects the combined cost of the direct platform subscription fee alongside the necessary internet bandwidth usage required for streaming.

3. Market Competition and Industry Leadership:

Across the primary platforms analyzed—Filimo, Namava, Filmnet, Sheyda, and Namafilm—Filimo maintains the dominant market share across all monetization verticals, leading in user subscriptions, data traffic yields, in-app ad volume, and external sponsorships.

4. Platform Spotlight: Sheyda:

Backed by Tourism Financial Group, emerging platform Sheyda has structured its subscription plans at 140,000 Tomans for 1 month, 395,000 Tomans for 3 months, 690,000 Tomans for 6 months, and 990,000 Tomans for a 1-year plan. Consistent with broader market dynamics, traffic-revenue sharing functions as its core monetization engine.

Unlike subscription-first international models, Iran’s streaming economy expands through cumulative watch hours, bandwidth volume, and ad delivery, tying platform financial sustainability directly to telecommunication infrastructure.



