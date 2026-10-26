Output from 3 western oilfields exceeds contractual target

TEHRAN – Daily oil production from Iran's East Paydar, Cheshmeh Khosh and Dalpari fields has risen to 127,000 barrels, exceeding the 120,000-barrel daily target set under a contract with a Russian company, the head of the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) said on Monday.

Nasrollah Zarei said production from the three fields stood at about 41,000 barrels per day when the current administration took office, before increasing to the current level through development projects carried out with Russian companies.

The Aban and Paydar West development project is nearing completion and is expected to require about another year, Zarei said. A second, larger project covering the Cheshmeh Khosh, Dalpari and East Paydar fields is progressing according to schedule, with about two years of work remaining.

Zarei described the Russian company's performance in implementing the projects as satisfactory, adding that plans were underway to increase production beyond contractual commitments while maintaining output levels.

He said all PEDEC projects include environmental assessments and that no work begins before the required permits are obtained. The company is also committed to environmental standards, with support from oil ministry officials helping advance compliance efforts.

Zarei said the company had also undertaken social responsibility initiatives, including social studies conducted under two contracts with universities and the production of a film highlighting its activities.

The Cheshmeh Khosh, Dalpari and East Paydar oilfields are located in western Iran within the operating area of the West Oil and Gas Production Company. They began production in 2011.

A contract to develop the three fields was signed in February 2020 with the participation of Russian and Iranian companies and entered the implementation phase in 2020 after the necessary permits were obtained.

The project aims to increase and sustain crude oil production and improve the utilization of reservoir capacity.

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