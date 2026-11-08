Londoners condemn US-Israeli threats against Iran

TEHRAN – Anti-war activists, civil society campaigners and Iranian expatriates staged a demonstration outside the US Embassy in London on Saturday, condemning Washington's military threats against Iran and demanding an end to US and Israeli aggression across the region.

The demonstrators gathered in the Nine Elms area, carrying Iranian flags and placards bearing slogans such as “Hands Off Iran” and “No to War.” They denounced the hostile policies of Washington and the Israeli regime, warning that further military action would only deepen regional instability and increase the risk of a wider conflict.

The rally was organized by the Stop the War Coalition and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), with the participation of dozens of Iranians living in Britain.

In its appeal for the demonstration, CND pointed to a recent US attack on Iran's Qeshm Island and renewed threats by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic, calling for an immediate end to the war pursued by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The campaign also drew attention to the political and international repercussions of the US-Israeli war against Iran, linking the Republican Party's poor performance in the US midterm elections to growing public opposition to the military aggression. It called on the British government to withdraw its support for the war.

Protesters further urged British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to explicitly rule out the use of UK military bases, including RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia, as launchpads for any further attacks against Iran.

They also demanded an end to Western military support for Israel, citing its ongoing genocide in Gaza and military operations across the region as reasons for growing international condemnation.

The demonstration came amid mounting debate in Britain over the country's role in the conflict and the use of its military facilities in support of US operations.

On Wednesday, the British prime minister said the Republican Party's setbacks in the US congressional midterm elections had opened a new opportunity to bring the war against Iran to an end, stressing the need to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.

