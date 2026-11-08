 Iran dismisses US ‘Iron Gate’ task force as another failed bid to force economic collapse

TEHRAN – Iran has dismissed a newly announced US military initiative targeting its land-based trade and transit routes as another unsuccessful attempt to cripple the country's economy, arguing that Washington's strategy of economic coercion will not achieve its ultimate objective of weakening or dismantling the Islamic Republic.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said the so-called “Iron Gate” plan was little more than a play on words, stressing that the United States would not succeed in bringing about Iran's economic collapse or disintegration through such measures.

He recalled that Washington had previously predicted that Iran's economy would collapse within two weeks, but the forecast had failed to materialize.

The remarks came after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on November 7 the establishment of Task Force Iron Gate, an initiative designed to extend Washington's maritime blockade of Iran to its land borders and the Caspian Sea.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper ordered the formation of the approximately 20-member unit, comprising military and civilian personnel based in Tampa, Florida. The task force is expected to coordinate with other US government agencies to prevent the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and what Washington describes as illicit revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Cooper described the initiative as reinforcing what he called the success of the US naval blockade, claiming that Washington had prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months.

He said the new mechanism would further restrict Iran's ability to finance military activities, rebuild weapons factories and replenish its armed forces.

Iranian political analyst Seyed Mohammad Marandi, however, ridiculed the initiative, describing it as evidence of the failure of Washington's previous economic pressure campaigns.

In a post on X, Marandi wrote that CENTCOM's so-called Iron Gate blockade was an admission that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's “Operation Economic Outcast” had failed completely.

In a sarcastic reference to the successive US initiatives targeting Iran, he suggested that the American administration should simply call all its operations “Operation Epic Failure.”

The new initiative signals Washington's intention to expand economic and military pressure beyond maritime restrictions, targeting Iran's alternative commercial and logistical connections, particularly those involving neighboring countries and the Caspian region.

However, the move also raises questions about the practical limits of Washington's ability to disrupt Iran's extensive land-based trade networks and regional economic partnerships. Tehran has repeatedly emphasized its capacity to maintain economic and strategic relations with neighboring countries despite US sanctions and military pressure.