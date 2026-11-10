Ghoddos calls time on his international duty with Iran

TEHRAN - Iranian midfielder Saman Ghoddos has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to his nine-year career with Team Melli.

The 32-year-old, who currently plays for UAE Pro League side Ittihad Kalba, was absent from Iran’s squad for the recent friendly matches against Palestine and Iraq. He subsequently confirmed his decision through an emotional message posted on social media.

Ghoddos, who represented Iran on the international stage for nearly a decade and also had the honor of captaining his country, described the decision as one of the most difficult of his life.

Ghoddos represented Iran in 2018, 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.

In his farewell message, the midfielder wrote:

"After nine unforgettable years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to the Iranian national team,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

“It is difficult to put into words what representing the people of my country has meant to me. Wearing this shirt has been one of the greatest honors of my life, bringing memories, experiences and emotions that I will carry with me forever.

“Choosing to represent Iran and its people was one of the easiest decisions I have ever made. However, deciding to say goodbye has been one of the hardest choices of my entire life.

“Throughout these years, I have always tried to represent my country in the best possible way, both on and off the pitch. I understood the great responsibility that came with wearing this shirt and never took it for granted.

“This journey was filled with incredible days, difficult moments, unforgettable victories and lessons that helped shape the person I am today. The honor of wearing the captain's armband for my country will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I am sincerely grateful to my teammates, coaches, technical staff and everyone who stood beside me throughout these nine years for the memories, sacrifices and friendships we shared.

“I would also like to thank everyone who supported me through both the good times and the difficult moments. Your support means more than words can express.

“Most importantly, to the wonderful people of Iran: thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent you. I hope I have made you proud.

“With a heart full of gratitude, immense pride and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life, I bring this chapter to an end. Long live Iran!"

Ghoddos' departure marks the end of an important chapter in his international career. His commitment to Team Melli and his pride in representing his country were central themes of his farewell message.

The midfielder now turns his full attention to club football, having expressed his gratitude to the fans, teammates and coaching staff who accompanied him throughout his journey with the Iranian national team.