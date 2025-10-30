Girls grab gold: 2025 AYG futsal

TEHRAN – Iran’s girls’ futsal team defeated China 3-2 on penalties to win a gold medal in the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) on Wednesday.

The two teams settled for a goalless draw in regular time.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Taipei defeated Hong Kong 6-1 to win a bronze medal.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.