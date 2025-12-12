Para powerlifter Pouladi optimistic about future

TEHRAN - Zahra Pouladi Jarfi, who won the first gold for Iran delegation in the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, is optimistic about the future.

Pouladi Jarfi, 18-year-old, secured a gold medal in the 41kg NextGen category, proudly marking the first gold medal for Team Iran at AYPG 2025.

“This is the sweetest and most worthy thing in my entire life” – she said in the interview with dubai-aypg2025.ae.

“I am happy to earn the first gold medal for the Iran team,” she said. “I hope I can earn more medals in the future and take bigger steps and bring pride to my country.”

For Pouladi Jarfi, competing internationally for the first time and doing so under pressure made the victory even more meaningful. “According to the challenges and the hard weight I went through, the medal is the sweetest thing for me and the worthiest thing in my entire life.”

Her confidence on the platform was unshakable: “I had my full confidence on the stage. My stress was low, and everything was okay.”

She also shared how her teammates reacted when they learned she would compete in Dubai.

“Every single friend was happy for me; they cheered for me. I wish for my friends that they can earn medals as well.”

As she lifted her medal proudly, she dedicated it to the person who shaped her journey: “Today is World Mother’s Day, and I want to give my medal to my mother.”