Iran face tough test after New Zealand’s draw

TEHRAN - Iran’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign began with a dramatic 2-2 draw against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium, a result that highlighted both the resilience and the vulnerabilities of Team Melli. While Iran showed character by twice coming from behind, the match also exposed defensive weaknesses that could become a major concern as tougher challenges await in Group G.

The game started in disappointing fashion for Iran. New Zealand struck early through Elijah Just, who combined brilliantly with veteran striker Chris Wood before firing a powerful volley into the roof of the net. The goal stunned Team Melli and put immediate pressure on a side carrying the hopes of millions of supporters back home.

Iran gradually settled into the contest and found an equalizer in the 32nd minute. Experienced fullback Ramin Rezaeian reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area and finished calmly to make it 1-1. The goal lifted Iran’s confidence and demonstrated the value of the team’s senior players in difficult moments.

However, defensive issues resurfaced after halftime. Just scored again in the 54th minute, taking advantage of space in Iran’s back line to restore New Zealand’s lead. The goal raised fresh questions about the organization and pace of Iran’s defense, particularly against opponents willing to attack quickly in transition.

To their credit, Team Melli refused to surrender. Just ten minutes later, Mohammad Mohebbi headed home after excellent work from Rezaeian, who was arguably Iran’s standout performer. The equalizer ensured Iran avoided defeat and earned a valuable point in their tournament opener.

Despite the positive spirit shown by the players, concerns remain. Iran are among the oldest squads at the World Cup, with several key figures now in the latter stages of their international careers. Experience can be an advantage in high-pressure matches, but it can also become a challenge when facing younger, faster opponents. Against New Zealand, Iran occasionally struggled to cope with quick movements and direct attacks, a warning sign ahead of the next fixtures.

The upcoming matches against Belgium and Egypt will provide a much tougher examination. Belgium possess technical quality and attacking depth, while Egypt have the pace and creativity to punish defensive mistakes. If Iran are to progress from the group stage, they will need greater defensive discipline and improved coordination at the back.

Still, Amir Ghalenoei’s have shown throughout their history that determination and unity can overcome adversity. The draw against New Zealand may not have been the perfect start, but it offered a reminder that Iran remain a team capable of fighting until the final whistle.

The challenge now is turning that fighting spirit into results when it matters most.