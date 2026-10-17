Either Security Together or Insecurity Together

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told the 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Baghdad that lasting security in the region is indivisible: either states build security together, or they will endure insecurity together.

Speaking on Saturday at the OIC ministerial meeting hosted by Iraq under the theme "Dialogue and solidarity, two fundamental pillars for promoting peace and sustainable development," Araghchi laid out Iran's position on the ongoing war in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, Palestine and Yemen.

Araghchi arrived in Baghdad to attend the 52nd session, and was welcomed at the airport by Iraq's Deputy Foreign Minister. Upon arrival at Baghdad International Airport, he paid tribute at the memorial of resistance commanders Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

He opened his address by thanking the Government and people of Iraq, "our neighbor and brother," for hosting the meeting, congratulating Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on his appointment, and thanking Türkiye for its successful chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The OIC was founded to give the Islamic Ummah a common voice, he said, recalling that its Charter, like the UN Charter, rests on sovereign equality, territorial integrity, non-interference, peaceful settlement of disputes and refraining from threat or use of force. Those principles, he stressed, "belong to no single country or group of countries. They protect all of us, and when they are applied selectively, they lose their value."

Aggression instead of diplomacy

Araghchi said Iran has remained steadfast in its commitment to international law, the UN Charter and diplomacy over the past two years, while "the United States chose the opposite path: aggression, threats, assassination and economic warfare, with a blatant disregard for international law."

About 5,000 Iranians have been martyred, including hundreds of women and children, he said. He accused the United States and the Israeli regime of assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader and other senior political and military officials, calling it a grave violation of international law.

Citing documented cases, he listed the killing of more than 160 students and teachers in Minab, the cluster-munition attack on Lamerd stadium, the bombing of a desalination unit in Qeshm and the attack on a wedding ceremony in Kuhestak in Sirik. The U.S. and Israel, he said, "cannot whitewash these crimes by reversing the roles of victim and aggressor."

He thanked those member states that expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and called on the Organization as a whole "to stand firmly against attacks on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its founding member."

Iran, he added, defended its people, sovereignty and legitimate interests and will continue to do so by any means. "We never attacked our neighbors, but we did attack and destroyed the U.S. military bases and military installations, which are unfortunately located in our neighborhood."

There is no contradiction between defending rights and pursuing peace, he said: "We know the cost of war, and that is precisely why we value peace. Iran asks for no special treatment, only the equal application of rights and responsibilities to all."

"This issue will not be resolved on the battlefield. Peace cannot be built through threats of annihilation," he added.

Hormuz open until Feb. 28, reopenable in seven days

On the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to safe and secure navigation in the waterway vital to the energy and trade of many OIC members.

"Until 28 February 2026, the Strait was open. The insecurity and disruption of maritime navigation since then are the direct result of the aggressive actions of the United States and the Israeli regime, and of the blockade and coercive measures imposed by the United States," he said.

"Security cannot be restored by more of the same. One cannot bomb a country, threaten its annihilation and impose a blockade, and then expect the security of navigation return to normal."

He revealed that diplomacy was in fact working. Through the good offices of Pakistan, with the support of Qatar, Iran and the United States signed the Islamabad MoU on June 17. Under paragraph 5, Iran undertook to facilitate safe movement of vessels and immediately began technical discussions with the Sultanate of Oman. Within two weeks, he said, maritime traffic had recovered to approximately 60 percent of its pre-war level.

Subsequent unilateral U.S. measures and military action blocked implementation and bypassed the dispute-resolution mechanisms it envisaged, Araghchi said.

Over two years, Iran negotiated in good faith and repeatedly was met with military action rather than diplomacy, creating deep distrust about renewed talks without credible assurances, he said.

"Even so, Iran has kept the door open. Through Qatar, we have conveyed a concrete seven-day plan: if the necessary conditions are met, the Strait can be reopened and normal maritime passage restored within seven days. The choice now rests with the United States," Araghchi told the ministers.

Palestine and Yemen

Araghchi called Palestine the central cause of the Islamic world. "We cannot speak of peace while ignoring it," he said, describing Gaza as a victim of genocide and a symbol of the failure of international mechanisms to protect civilians.

Dozens of resolutions have not ended occupation and violence, he said, urging the OIC to make ending the killing and blockade and protecting civilians a shared priority backed by practical and coordinated action. He endorsed the proposal by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to designate a Gaza Genocide Memorial Day.

On Yemen, he said the people have endured almost a decade of devastating conflict, prolonged blockade and restrictions on civilian infrastructure, with undeniable U.S. and Israeli roles. Iran supports the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of both Yemen and Saudi

Arabia, he said, and backs a peaceful, inclusive and comprehensive political process as the only sustainable solution.

"There is no military solution," he said. "Sustainable peace cannot be achieved through military escalation or coercion."

Iran, he added, is deeply concerned by developments in the Arabian Peninsula and remains ready to assist dialogue between the parties on the basis of the peace roadmap they previously agreed. The people of Yemen have the right to live with dignity, free from pressure, sanctions and blockade.

Build security together

Closing his speech, Araghchi delivered his central message to the Islamic world in a direct appeal:

"No state can build lasting security at the expense of the security of others. We believe the problems of our region are best resolved within the region, by its own states, before they become a pretext for the wars of distant powers. In that spirit, we believe the territory, airspace and infrastructure of every regional state should be used only to serve regional security and never become a platform for staging attacks on a neighbor. We say this in a spirit of brotherhood and good-neighborliness. Our peoples share one region and one future, and the choice before us is a simple one: either we build security together, or we will endure insecurity together. Iran stands ready to work with all its brothers and neighbors toward the former."

"Iran does not accept coercion, threats or intimidation, and will not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure. But we remain ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and credible guarantees," he concluded.

On the margins of the Baghdad session, Araghchi held a series of bilateral meetings to explain Tehran's positions on Hormuz, Palestine and the Arabian Peninsula.

U.S. broke its word two weeks after Islamabad MoU

In his meeting on Saturday morning with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Araghchi, recalling the founding philosophy of the OIC, described Palestine as still the most important issue of the Islamic world, and stressing the genocide and crimes in occupied Palestine, underlined the need for urgent and joint action by the Islamic Ummah to end occupation and genocide and end the impunity of the Zionist regime.

On the region, he said the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is the direct result of the aggressive actions of the United States and the Israeli regime that began on Feb. 28 and have continued in various forms.

Emphasizing Iran's commitment to diplomacy and peace, he noted that the Islamic Republic has always responsibly adhered to diplomacy to reduce tensions, but the American side has repeatedly broken its promises, and in the latest case violated its commitment only two weeks after signing the agreement on ending the war.

He also briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the latest diplomatic consultations through mediators.

On the Arabian Peninsula, Araghchi announced Iran's readiness to provide any assistance to stop clashes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, stressing that the experience of 12 years of tension and conflict showed there is no military solution or military approach to Yemen.

Hormuz developments reviewed with Fidan

In his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments, particularly Palestine and the continued genocide.

Referring to the summit theme of dialogue and solidarity, Araghchi stressed the need for Islamic states to focus on Palestine and take practical measures to stop Israeli crimes and help realize the Palestinian right to self-determination.

Both sides, emphasizing stronger cooperation among Islamic countries, also consulted on using OIC capacities to confront challenges facing the Islamic world, including Islamophobia.

The latest developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz were also reviewed, with Araghchi briefing his Turkish counterpart on ongoing trends.

Stability in Libya is prerequisite for North Africa

In a meeting with Taher al-Baour, acting Foreign Minister of Libya, both sides reviewed Tehran-Tripoli ties and stressed strengthening consultations.

Araghchi repeated Iran's principled position in support of national sovereignty and territorial integrity and unity, and the need to stop any foreign interference, and stressed that security and stability in Libya is a prerequisite for peace and stability in North Africa.

Both sides also consulted on developments in the region and the Islamic world. Araghchi, pointing to continued occupation and genocide by Israel in Palestine, called Palestine the greatest priority of the Islamic Ummah and the international community and called for urgent and serious OIC action to end the genocide in Gaza and end Israeli impunity.

Araghchi also met his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Raji on the sidelines in Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties and regional developments.