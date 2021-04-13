Iran will soon start enriching uranium to 60% purity

TEHRAN — Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, announced in Vienna on Tuesday that Iran has sent a letter to the IAEA informing the body that the Islamic Republic intends to start enriching uranium to up to 60% purity very soon.

Araghchi broke the story as he visited Vienna on Tuesday for nuclear deal talks with P4 + 1 group, which is set to start on Wednesday.

Meetings and consultations with the remaining members of JCPOA are scheduled to begin bilaterally and multilaterally Wednesday and continue in the coming days.

