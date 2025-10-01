Woman javelin thrower Moradi wins bronze at New Delhi 2025

TEHRAN - Zeinab Moradi Rashnou of Iran took a bronze medal at the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

Moradi earned a bronze with a throw of 22.06 meters at the Women's Javelin Throw F56.

Latvian Diana Krumina claimed the gold medal with 26.18 meters and the silver medal went to Brazilian Raissa Rocha Machado with 23.90 meters.

More than 2000 athletes from 104 countries compete in 186 medal events - 101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed.