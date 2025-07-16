Iran into in FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B semis

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Thailand 80-62 on Wednesday to book their place in the in FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B semifinals.

Negin Rasoulipour and Roxanna Barahman scored 20 and 19 points, respectively. Rattiyakorn Udomsuk led Thailand with 18 points.

Iran had defeated Cook Islands and Mongolia in their previous matches.

Team Melli are one of the most motivated squads in Shenzhen. They've already proven they can beat top-tier Division B teams - now they just need to go one step further.

The team that win the tournament will earn a promotion to Division A.