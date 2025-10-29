Iranian girl Shakibaei wins gold at Judo: 2025 AYG

TEHRAN – Iran’s Mahsa Shakibaei claimed a gold medal at judo in the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) on Wednesday.

She defeated Kazakhstan’s Alua Baltabay in the Girls' -48Kg final with ippon.

Shakibaei had defeated Layzenri Jazzyra Octa of Indonesia, Jordan’s Houda Wshah, and India’s Tania Das on her way to the final match.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.