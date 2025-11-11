Iran’s futsal take gold at 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s futsal team defeated Morocco 5-0 Tuesday night in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) final match.

Amirhossein Gholami and Hossein Tayebi scored two goals each and Mahdi Karimi also scored a goal.

Iran and Morocco had shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in Group B.

Uzbekistan won the bronze medal after beating Saudi Arabia 6-5 in penalty shootout.

The futsal tournament of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games runs from Nov. 4 to 10 at the Green Halls at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex in Riyadh.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.