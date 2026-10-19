Iran rout Qatar in goalball at Nagoya Para Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s goalball team bounced back in emphatic fashion on Monday, thrashing Qatar 10-0 in their second group-stage match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, held at the Toyohashi sports hall.

Fresh off a 5-3 defeat to South Korea in their opener, Iran dominated from the first whistle, banging in four goals in the opening half to lead 4-0 at the break.

The onslaught continued after the restart, with Mohammad Bidgoli’s side adding six more to complete a ten-goal demolition.

It was a second straight loss for Qatar, who had already been beaten 12-2 by Japan in their first outing.

Elsewhere, Thailand and Japan played out an 8-8 thriller. Thailand had opened their campaign with a 9-4 loss to China.

Iran now turn their attention to Tuesday’s third group match against Thailand, a crucial fixture in their bid to progress from the group stage.

The men’s goalball competition at the fifth edition of the Para Asian Games features six teams: Iran, Japan, Qatar, China, Thailand and South Korea.